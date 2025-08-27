Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Analog Devices FY2025 Earnings

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a report released on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $7.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.34. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $255.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.07. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $257.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $1,361,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

