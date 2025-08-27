Q4 Earnings Forecast for Progressive Issued By Roth Capital

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 21st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share.
NYSE:PGR opened at $245.71 on Monday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $228.54 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,741,523.40. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $27,003,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
