Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKOMY

Tokio Marine Stock Down 0.4%

TKOMY stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.