Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for CP Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $76.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

