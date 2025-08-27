Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altius Minerals Q3 Earnings

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.83.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE ALS opened at C$29.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$22.27 and a 12-month high of C$30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altius Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Raguz bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,778.20. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$88,289.40. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.85%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.