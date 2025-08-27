Franco-Nevada Q3 EPS Raised by Raymond James Financial

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

FNV opened at $185.62 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $186.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. CX Institutional bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 600.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 78.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

