Movado Group (MOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $156.8410 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.11 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect Movado Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MOV opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Movado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

