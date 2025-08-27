What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Target FY2026 Earnings?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Target in a research note issued on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.51. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2027 earnings at $7.94 EPS.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT
Target Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $96.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $161.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $1,598,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 16,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.