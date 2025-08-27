What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Target FY2026 Earnings?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Target in a research note issued on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.51. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2027 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.74.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $96.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $161.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $1,598,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 16,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

