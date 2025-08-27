Q1 EPS Estimates for CyberArk Software Cut by Zacks Research

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for CyberArk Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.11.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $438.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $254.43 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -129.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.45 and its 200-day moving average is $374.55.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $380,637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $444,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 153.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

