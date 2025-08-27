Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for CACI Earnings

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.37. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.94 per share.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CACI International from $576.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $614.00 target price (up previously from $562.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.69.

Shares of CACI opened at $484.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. CACI International has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $588.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 110.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 180.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

