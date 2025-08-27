HC Wainwright Has Negative View of Transcat FY2027 Earnings

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Transcat had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.64%.The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNS

Transcat Price Performance

TRNS opened at $81.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.80. Transcat has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $133.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $759.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 440,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after acquiring an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 133,013 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,088,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 131,217 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 188,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 107,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.