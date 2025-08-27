Zacks Research Forecasts Increased Earnings for Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

LRCX opened at $103.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

