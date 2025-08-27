FY2025 EPS Forecast for HLS Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.07. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.62.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition and commercialization of branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. The company is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular specialties. The company products include Clozaril, Absorica, Vascepa, CSAN Pronto, Trinomia and Perseris.

