Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of AORT opened at $43.97 on Monday. Artivion has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -104.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $443,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,363.73. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $471,723.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 208,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,335.26. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,790 shares of company stock worth $3,634,659. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

