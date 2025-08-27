What is William Blair’s Forecast for IONS FY2029 Earnings?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IONS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

View Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,400 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,334 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,727,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,801,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 492,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $60,690.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,191.04. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $428,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 89,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,627.12. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,568 shares of company stock worth $1,705,296. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.