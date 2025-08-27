Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AM

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Antero Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $17.78 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 195,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 73,396 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.