Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cameco Q1 Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCO. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$115.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.08.

Cameco Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$105.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco has a one year low of C$48.71 and a one year high of C$110.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.53.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.