Raymond James Financial Weighs in on Trilogy Metals Q2 Earnings

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Trilogy Metals Trading Up 1.9%

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

TMQ stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $266.07 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.17. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Birchbrook Inc. increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,402,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 20.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trilogy Metals

In other news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,930.12. The trade was a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

