Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $65.10 Average PT from Analysts

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.0952.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.12 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $66.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,360,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,207,000 after acquiring an additional 574,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,929,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900,479 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,450,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,847,000 after purchasing an additional 385,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,292,000 after purchasing an additional 742,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,064 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

