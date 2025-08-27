Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Q3 Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $766.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,367,770,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $2,532,331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

