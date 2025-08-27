Brokerages Set Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $80.50

Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.08 per share, with a total value of $151,368.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 635,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,782,332.80. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $501,296. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,577 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.4%

ADC stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.74%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

