Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Legend Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Legend Biotech by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 153,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGN opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $59.62.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $255.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%.Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

