Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,753,000 after acquiring an additional 165,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,473,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 670,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 471,526 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 50.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 445,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,876,000 after purchasing an additional 139,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

