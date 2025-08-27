The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.7273.

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COO opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%.The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

