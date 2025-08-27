Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $7.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.5714.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FULC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,675 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 1,589,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,207,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,410,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 739,713 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 689,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 405,538 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FULC opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.