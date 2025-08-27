Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Susquehanna raised their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $435,352.14. This represents a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $320,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,744,400. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,836,212. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 448.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NXT stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $70.14.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.