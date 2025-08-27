Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Susquehanna raised their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 448.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nextracker Stock Performance
NXT stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $70.14.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
