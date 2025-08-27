Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.5833.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

NYSE:GIL opened at $54.82 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%.Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,970,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,950,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,434,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 24.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,678,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 718,896 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,378,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

