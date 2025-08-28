Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,819 EQT Corporation $EQT

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE EQT opened at $51.38 on Thursday. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $61.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

