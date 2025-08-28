Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $346.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.73. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,671. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

