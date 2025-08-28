Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) & SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Head-To-Head Contrast

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SJM and Boyd Gaming”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $3.69 billion 0.84 $410,000.00 N/A N/A Boyd Gaming $3.93 billion 1.78 $577.95 million $6.50 13.43

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Profitability

This table compares SJM and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A Boyd Gaming 14.02% 40.65% 9.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SJM and Boyd Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 2 0 0 2.00 Boyd Gaming 1 6 7 0 2.43

Boyd Gaming has a consensus target price of $86.62, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%. Given Boyd Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than SJM.

Risk and Volatility

SJM has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats SJM on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates and manages a hotel; and offers catering, leasing, retail, and related activities. It also provides marketing and promotion, property development preparation, casino operations management, dredging, customer, retail, human resources and project management, shopping mall management, food and beverage, treasury, management, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

