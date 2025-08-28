Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,550,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,385,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,683,600. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,256 shares of company stock worth $50,618,544. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $273.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.27, a P/E/G ratio of 285.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.49.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.