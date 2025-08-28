Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Critical Review

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12% Equity Commonwealth 82.00% 2.09% 1.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Equity Commonwealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.19 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.03 Equity Commonwealth $58.43 million 2.90 $91.16 million $0.39 4.05

Equity Commonwealth has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Impac Mortgage on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage



Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Equity Commonwealth



Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

