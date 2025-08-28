Ieq Capital LLC Has $12.96 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $399,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,845 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $136,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

