Trustco Bank Corp N Y Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $531,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after acquiring an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 690,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after acquiring an additional 602,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

