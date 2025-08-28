Topline Capital Management LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of CoreCard Corporation $CCRD

Topline Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. CoreCard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Topline Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.12% of CoreCard worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreCard by 42.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreCard by 29.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CoreCard by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCard Stock Up 0.9%

CCRD stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $216.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CoreCard Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

CoreCard Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

