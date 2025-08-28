Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,585,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BDX stock opened at $195.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $165,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,398.90. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $579,206. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

