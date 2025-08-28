Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 135,867 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,867 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after buying an additional 1,086,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.17.

INTC opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

