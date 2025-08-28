Financial Review: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) versus AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ellington Financial and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 1 5 1 3.00 AGNC Investment 0 3 5 0 2.63

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus target price of $14.29, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $9.58, suggesting a potential downside of 2.21%. Given Ellington Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ellington Financial has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.6% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and AGNC Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $136.41 million 10.10 $145.86 million $1.24 11.13 AGNC Investment $2.95 billion 3.46 $863.00 million $0.34 28.82

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial. Ellington Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 89.52% 13.56% 1.07% AGNC Investment 11.50% 19.32% 1.71%

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Ellington Financial pays out 125.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out 423.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments; and consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

