Earnest Partners LLC Has $74.09 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,752 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $74,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,430 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $147.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $200.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.