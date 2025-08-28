Critical Review: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Leidos has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 8.22% 33.57% 11.45% Mawson Infrastructure Group -49.44% -1,083.93% -43.09%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $16.66 billion 1.41 $1.25 billion $10.58 17.33 Mawson Infrastructure Group $59.26 million 0.15 -$46.13 million ($1.30) -0.33

This table compares Leidos and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leidos and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 7 7 1 2.60 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Leidos currently has a consensus target price of $179.46, indicating a potential downside of 2.12%. Given Leidos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leidos beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. The solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

