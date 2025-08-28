Earnest Partners LLC Sells 12,272 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $71,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1,005.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.3%

DOV stock opened at $182.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.39.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.92.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

