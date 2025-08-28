838,922 Shares in PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA Purchased by Topline Capital Management LLC

Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 838,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,000. PRA Group accounts for about 3.9% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in PRA Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,018,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PRA Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 186,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PRA Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $667.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.54.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $287.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRAA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

