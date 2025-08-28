Delta Investment Management LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,209.72. This trade represents a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4%

QCOM opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94. The company has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

