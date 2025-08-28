Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 303,395 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,395 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($3.15).

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.