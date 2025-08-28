Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 303,395 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,395 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance
Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.40.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.