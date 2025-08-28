Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

