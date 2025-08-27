Cameco FY2026 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.32.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 1.06. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $80.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 50.0% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

