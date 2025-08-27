Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $75.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.7143.
GPCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of -1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
