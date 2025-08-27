Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $75.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.7143.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,159,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,492 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,788,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,967,000 after purchasing an additional 63,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,588,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 397,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of -1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

