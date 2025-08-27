Contrasting GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE – Get Free Report) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Veralto shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of GlyEco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Veralto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GlyEco and Veralto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlyEco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veralto 0 4 5 0 2.56

Valuation & Earnings

Veralto has a consensus price target of $113.43, suggesting a potential upside of 5.52%. Given Veralto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veralto is more favorable than GlyEco.

This table compares GlyEco and Veralto”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlyEco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veralto $5.19 billion 5.14 $833.00 million $3.58 30.03

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than GlyEco.

Profitability

This table compares GlyEco and Veralto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlyEco N/A N/A N/A Veralto 16.65% 41.45% 14.05%

Summary

Veralto beats GlyEco on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlyEco

GlyEco, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of coolants, additives and related performance fluids. Its products and services include additives, ethylene glycol and antifreeze. The company was founded by Janet Carnell Lorenz, John Darc Lorenz, II and Todd L. Smith on April 21, 1997 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions. The PQI segment offers inline printing solutions for products and packaging with marking and coding systems; marking and coding for packaged goods and related consumables; design software and imaging systems for the creation of new packaging designs; color management solutions for printed packages and consumer and industrial products; color standard services for the design industry; and a software solution that provides digital asset management, marketing resource management, and product information management. This segment sells its products and services through the Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone brands to regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation in February 2023. Veralto Corporation was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

