Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 973 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AMAT stock opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
