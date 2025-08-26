North Ground Capital Decreases Stock Position in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC

North Ground Capital cut its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,519 shares during the quarter. MidCap Financial Investment comprises 2.2% of North Ground Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. North Ground Capital owned 0.20% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MFIC opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.99.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. Analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.